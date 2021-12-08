Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Romantic Courtside Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night to remember! On Tuesday, the couple stepped out to sit courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game, in celebration of the PrettyLittleThing x Lakers partnership, which saw the home team beat the visiting Boston Celtics 117 to 102.

Lopez, 52, sported an all-denim look for the occasion, while her date, 49, opted for an all-black ensemble. Pics from the night show the pair smiling, laughing, and sitting close together, with a source telling ET that the pair was "very affectionate with each other throughout the evening."

"During the game, Jennifer and Ben sat closely to each other and Ben had his arm around Jennifer for majority of the night," the source says. "They also were leaning their heads in towards each other throughout different points in the evening and Jennifer also rested her head on Ben's chest, and they also hugged each other."

"They were whispering to each other, smiling and talking during the game, and Jennifer looked at Ben lovingly," the source adds. "They seemed like they were in their own little world and so happy to be there with each other and comfortable together."

Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During halftime, the pair took in an acrobatic performance, which according to the source, they "looked like they enjoyed and they clapped when it was done."

Following that performance, the source says, Lopez and Affleck spoke to the couple seated next to them "for a bit," before actor Neal McDonough and his wife, Ruve, joined the conversation.

After the pair caught up with the McDonoughs, Lakers player Russell Westbrook said hi to Affleck and the two of them smiled at each other, per the source.

"Later, a fan yelled out, 'I love you, JLo!' and she turned around to face the crowd and waved and smiled," the source says, before noting that, at the end of the game, "Ben and Jennifer stood up to walk out together and smiled as they waved goodbye to fans."

Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The courtside date night came just days after the couple saw a movie with Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and two of Affleck's three kids, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. He's also dad to Violet, 16.

Prior to the outings, a source told ET that the pair is "still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids."

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine earlier this month, Affleck opened up about his desire to be a good father and partner in the years to come.

"The most important thing is being a good father," he said. "The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."