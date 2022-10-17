Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow.

"They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than the first time they dated," a source tells ET.

"Jen and Ben love married life," the source says. "Jen is so content with being a wife and being married. Ben makes her feel so loved and there's zero drama. Things are better than ever and they're so happy."

The duo recently stepped out for their first event appearance as a married couple at the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens last week. But their favorite thing to do these days, the source says, is watch movies and TV together at home.

"They love to just have down time where they lounge around, which is nice," the source reveals. "They both talk a lot about and listen to each other and give advice. Both of them have so much happening in their careers but it's not competitive. Jen gets to be herself and not apologize for her success. Ben has his own career and it's great. It works well."

The source adds that, "Jen thinks Ben is so amazing on the inside and the outside."

When it comes to their blended family, the transition has been seamless. Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Ben is so good with her kids, and she is great with his," the source says. "Ben has always been an awesome dad and that's one of the reasons Jen loves him. He's just a solid and good man. The kids feel very close to him, go to him for advice and love him. The kids all like each other too, which helps a lot."

After officially tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, the couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a lavish wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20.

