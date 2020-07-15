Intermix Sale: New Sale Arrivals and Top Designer Markdowns

Want designer fashion at a discount? The Intermix sale has added more top designer discounts on your favorite summer essentials. You'll find new markdowns on women's clothing including sneakers, handbags, pants and more.

Intermix is known for its curated selection of fashion-forward clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Hurry and get shopping to score a discount or two by browsing through the Intermix Sale, where you're sure to find a mix of trendy clothing and timeless wardrobe staples. Standard shipping is free. All sale items are final.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top Intermix picks.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.