'Intervention' Expert Shares His Take on Britney Spears' Instagram Videos That Have Fans Concerned (Exclusive)

Britney Spears' Instagram videos -- the latest of which came Tuesday when she belted out an Australian accent, darted in and out of frame, all while dancing and showing off a new dress -- have been a cause for concern for some of her fans, and now Intervention expert Ken Seeley is weighing in on the pop star's apparent struggles.

Seeley spoke to ET following the 41-year-old singer's latest Instagram post, which came weeks after ET learned that friends and family had planned an intervention to address her mental health and alleged substance abuse issues that didn't end up taking place. At the time, a source told ET that Spears has "struggled with drugs over the years" and that family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention, which never got off the ground after the singer got wind of it.

That the intervention never happened is something Seeley thinks is a big problem. Seeley, who helped guide many families in crisis on the A&E reality series Intervention, surmised what he sees from his vantage point as an expert.

"What I'm seeing just from, you know, the outside, her mind is delusional right now," Seeley tells ET. "Up and down, up and down. That's what I'm seeing. When I watch those videos, manic stages."

"It's really heartbreaking because we all know that she's had these problems for years and we're watching it unravel right in front of us," he also says. "Everybody is getting to see the consequences of releasing that conservatorship is really what it boils down to."

According to TMZ, which was first to report on the planned intervention, the plan included her manager renting a house where Spears would spend two months while she received medical treatment and psychological counseling. Husband Sam Asghari, the manager, an interventionist and doctors were all reportedly planning to confront Spears at the Los Angeles home and try to convince her she needed to get help.

On the same day the intervention report surfaced, Asghari attended a red-carpet premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles solo and did not speak with any press. But later that night, Spears took to Instagram and reacted to the news surrounding her recent struggles that led family to plan the intervention.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough!!!" Spears wrote. "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!!!"

Spears' online behavior over the last few weeks culminated last month when fans flooded law enforcement and compelled them to perform a wellness check at her home. Cops, indeed, showed up to her home, but Spears would later make a public plea asking fans to respect her privacy. The pop star called the act an invasion of her privacy and a line she implored fans not to cross again.

In her Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Spears asked fans not to call the cops as she went about showing off a new dress. Seeley tells ET that, despite not having worked with Spears, the singer really could have benefited from the professional help her friends and family had planned but never went through with.

"I've never worked with Britney, but I know mental illness. I know addiction. And what it's going to take to get her back on track is that intervention they tried to do," Seeley says. "That's the only thing that's really gonna help save her life."