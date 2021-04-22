Irina Shayk Shares Rare Photo of Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter Taken By 'Daddy'

Irina Shayk is giving fans a peek at her and Bradley Cooper's daughter! The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself with 4-year-old Lea.

In the pic, Shayk strikes a confident pose in a black Burberry ensemble as her daughter, who's partially in the shot, holds her hand. While Lea's face isn't visible in the pic, her blonde hair and pink outfit steal the show.

In the caption, Shayk revealed that the sweet shot was taken by "daddy."

"My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. 📷by daddy," she wrote, most likely referencing her 46-year-old ex.

Last month, Shayk opened up to Elle about co-parenting with Cooper after their 2019 split, which followed four years of dating. She even called her ex "the most amazing dad."

"I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad," she said. "Co-parenting is parenting."

In January, a source told ET that Shayk and Cooper have a "very friendly and cordial relationship," where they work to be a "team" for their daughter.

"Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too," the source said. "They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard."