Is 'Yellowstone' With Kevin Costner Ending? Paramount Network Responds

A possible Yellowstone shocker: The Paramount Network drama could be eyeing an early end date. The one-hour series, which stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, may end in its current form sooner than expected. If the end is near, this would not be it for the Yellowstone flagship, which has been hugely successful for Paramount Network and the extended Paramount brand, which includes Paramount+.

Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star in a new Yellowstone series, which would serve as a bridge during the transitional period, according to multiplereports, with several original Yellowstone stars expected to join if it moves forward. The potential McConaughey-led series would first launch on Paramount Network before transitioning to Paramount+.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.”

News of Yellowstone possibly turning over a new leaf comes amid a Deadline report alleging disagreements over Costner's filming schedule. According to the report, Costner allegedly requested one week of shooting to complete the the remaining eight episodes in the back half of season 5, which is slated to air in the summer. His request was allegedly denied by Paramount Network.

The developments come as a bit of a shock, especially following Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's recent remarks about the future of the franchise. The actor, who plays cowboy Rip Wheeler on the series, told ET in January at the Golden Globes that there would be at least two more seasons.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a seventh, that's all I can say," Hauser told ET at the time. "That's all I can tell you."

It also comes less than one month after Costner won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Yellowstone. He was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble in 2022.

Costner told ET last June he would continue with Yellowstone until it no longer felt "interesting" to him.

"I'll go till it doesn't feel like we're interesting, and right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me," he said at the time. "I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies, so I have other things that I want to do."

ET has reached out to Costner's rep for comment. Deadline first reported the news.

The second half of Yellowstone season 5 is set to return this summer on Paramount Network.