Issa Rae Teases Spider-Woman Role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Exclusive)

Issa Rae is playing coy about her role in the Spider-Verse!

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the Insecure actress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she discussed her potential role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I love Spider-Man and would love to be doing it if I were," Rae teased when asked about her status in the Sony production.

The Insecure creator and star confirmed the news last June by reposting The Hollywood Reporter's article on her Instagram Story, and expressing her excitement.

"The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true," she wrote alongside the screenshot. According to the outlet, Rae will voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

The sequel is co-written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who also serve as producers. Rae joins Shameik Moore, who reprises his role as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld who voices Spider-Gwen. Miller also shared the news, adding on Twitter, "This is so exciting. More excitement to come…"

This is so exciting. More excitement to come...https://t.co/suSyFKJTWx — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 4, 2021

Rae wasn't the only Spider-Verse star on the red carpet -- Mobius' Jared Leto shared his excitement for his upcoming anti-hero role with ET, as well.

"I think it's a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it's a brand new character, so I'm super excited to share that with audiences," he told ET of his role as biochemist-turns-vampire Michael Morbius.

In the comics, Morbius served as a villain and antagonist for Spider-Man, so is there a chance that fans could see him and Spider-Man star Tom Holland on the big screen together?

"I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man," Leto gushed. "I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo."

But when asked if that meant he and Holland, 25, had already filmed something together, Leto insisted, "I'm manifesting."

Morbius, which also stars Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona, hits theaters April 1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will debut in theaters Oct. 7.