It's Official: Taika Waititi Is Directing a 'Star Wars' Movie

Taika Waititi would make a damn good Jedi.

When it was first reported that Waititi had been tapped to direct his own Star Wars movie, he masterfully reacted as such: "Listen, what does 'approached' even mean?" he told ET in February. "I've seen Star Wars. That's about as far as it got."

Turns out, that is not as far as it got: The Oscar winner is officially helming a Star Wars feature film, Lucasfilm announced on Monday. He will co-write the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, herself an Academy Award nominee for 1917.

Waititi previously directed the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, along with voicing the bounty droid IG-11. The next project in his pipeline, however, is his Thor: Ragnarok follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was recently dated for Feb. 11, 2022.

StarWars.com also confirmed Leslye Headland's in-development Disney+ series. Headland, one of the masterminds behind Netflix's Russian Doll, will write, executive produce and showrun the streaming show.

No official details regarding what the series is about, but when Variety previously reported on it, the publication claimed it would be a female-led show taking place "in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects." (Which means it's probably not the rumored Ahsoka Tano spinoff.)

The release dates for both projects are to-be-announced.