J Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra and CNCO to Perform at Premios Juventud (Exclusive)

Premios Juventud may look a little different this year, but it's still bringing together all your favorite Latinx stars! J Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra and CNCO will perform during the awards show next month, ET exclusively reveals.

Balvin is the most-nominated artist of Premios Juventud 2020, with 12 nominations, while Karol has nine. Yatra, who is nominated in four categories, is also one of the night's hosts. CNCO is nominated in two categories. Additional performers include Alex Rose and Natanael Cano, who is making his Premios Juventud debut.

Previously-announced performers include Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Neto Bernal, Camilo, Natti Natasha, Gloria Trevi, Manuel Turizo and Jay Wheeler.

This year's Premios Juventud will be produced in a "different and innovative way" amid the coronavirus pandemic, Univision said. The network will follow strict guidelines and restrictions, in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations, to implement this year's show. The show will broadcast live from Miami and feature artists performing at the venue. It will include a virtual audience, an innovative integration of the latest state-of-the-art, augmented and virtual reality technologies for award presentations, intros and musical performances.

In addition to Yatra, actress and activist Julissa Calderon will serve as host of the three-hour show, alongside Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and Borja Voces. This year's awards show will honor Ricky Martin with the Agent of Change award for his activism and efforts through the Ricky Martin Foundation. Becky G will also be honored with the award for her active role in leading social change.

Premios Juventud will air Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.