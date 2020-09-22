Jackie Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Dead at 98

Jackie Stallone, famed celebrity astrologer and mother to actor Sylvester Stallone, has died at age 98.

Sylvester's younger brother, Frank Stallone, confirmed the news on Facebook Monday night.

"This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann," he wrote. "She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless."

He went on to reveal that his mother -- who he described as a "true revolutionary gal" -- passed away in her sleep. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"She died in her sleep as she had wished," he shared. "It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 [the] 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal."

This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester,... Posted by Frank Stallone Official on Monday, September 21, 2020

"My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life," he added. "I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I'll miss you always mommy."

Jackie was also a reality TV star, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK. She is survived by seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

For more on Sylvester Stallone and family, watch the video below.