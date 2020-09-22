Jacob Elordi Congratulates Zendaya on Her Emmy Win

Jacob Elordi took to social media on Monday to congratulate his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya, on her Emmys win. Zendaya, 24, was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the mostly virtual awards ceremony on Sunday.

The achievement makes her the youngest actress ever to win the category.

Elordi, 23, took to Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Zendaya in character as Rue on Euphoria. "Congratulations captain. Bravo," the Australian actor wrote on the photo, along with two heart emojis.

The two have previously been at the center of romance rumors -- holidaying in Greece together in August 2019, laughing and getting cozy during a New York stroll in February, and grocery shopping in L.A shortly after.

More recently, Elordi has been sparking relationship rumors with Kaia Gerber -- enjoying dinner in Malibu, and now vacationing in Mexico with the model and her parents. "They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy," a source previously told ET.

Meanwhile, Zendaya's other co-stars, including Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira, also shared their joy for the actress on social media.

"Let's go!" Reid enthused, in a video posted on Instagram. "I'm so proud of her. I'm so excited. Oh my god! Congratulations Z, I love you."

After the win, Zendaya told ET she was at a loss for the right words to describe the honor.

"I don't even know how to describe how I feel right now," she said. "I'm incredibly grateful and honored. Just to have my family here, and that love and that support in this room meant so much to me -- to be able to share this moment with all of them. I'm just happy and grateful and ... a lot of emotions happening. The stressful part is over."

See more from ET's post-Emmys interview with Zendaya below.