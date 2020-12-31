Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Her Rules for Giving Money to Family and Friends on ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t like to lend out money to family and friends.

The 49-year-old actress explained her gifting policy on an episode of Red Table Talkon Tuesday alongside her co-hosts, mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. The episode featured comedian Kim Whitley and New York Times columnist Phillip Galanes, who discussed how to handle awkward conversations including getting blocked on social media, receiving unwanted gifts and lending money.

“I would also say for people like us who came from backgrounds where we didn't have much, don't feel guilty,” Jada advised. “I’ve spent so many years feeling guilty, and my guilt made me feel like I owed everybody and I wasn't allowed to say no. And that's just not true, right? So I came up with a couple of rules for myself. First of all, I don't lend money. I only give money that I'm willing to give away--like, this is a gift.”

She added, “I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems just as far as the expectation of people paying back and what have you, so I tend to not give where I can't just say, ‘Here's a gift to you.’ Specifically people who are really close to me 'cause I'm not trying to have fallouts over money.”

The mother of two noted that when someone asks for help, “I really evaluate to see if the person is ready for that help. You feel me? So it’s like —somebody’s like, ‘I want a new house,’ but they don’t have a job to support the house they’re trying to buy.”

Elsewhere in the episode, a fan got advice on how to not offend loved ones when they ask for money. Another fan asked how she can get her younger siblings to take her seriously, and Willow smith opened up about an embarrassing first date.

The Facebook Watch series, now in its third season, has had a successful year with episodes covering important topics such as mental health and suicide prevention. Season three of Red Table Talk also featured celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Jameela Jamil, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Sandra Bullock, Will Smith and Janet Hubert, and Olivia Jade.