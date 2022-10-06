Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023.

According to a press release, the memoir will detail Jada's "difficult but riveting" life journey and the lessons learned along the way. The book will take readers through the "rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

Promising to be a "no holds barred" look at the actress and singer's life, the memoir will follow Jada from her "unconventional upbringing in Baltimore" as the only child of two addicts to her rise to stardom. It will cover her intimate relationship with the late 2Pac, her marriage to Will Smith and starting their family.

The press release adds that the Girls Trip star will recount her crisis at age 40, recounting the "excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way. At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

"The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture. At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves," Carrie Thornton, Dey Street Books VP and editorial director, said in a statement.

"This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her," she added.

Last November, Will published his self-titled memoir in which he got refreshingly candid about his marriage to Jada, from the sex-filled beginnings to the tumultuous roadblocks that nearly ended their union.

The 54-year-old actor wrote how an explosive argument triggered by a birthday party led to the couple having their infamous conversation about "retiring" from making each other happy. Ultimately, "the painful awakening was to the reality that we were two separate people on two independent, individual journeys. We had simply chosen to walk this portion together. We cried like crazy, hugged, and agreed to let each other go," he wrote.

Eventually, the two were able to come back together, having discovered "the power of loving in freedom." Will explained that their relationship allows them to be "simultaneously one hundred percent bound together and one hundred percent free."