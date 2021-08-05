Jaime King and Boyfriend Sennett Devermont Go Instagram Official

Jaime King and Sennett Devermont are Instagram official! The 42-year-old Black Summer actress posted a sweet snap of herself in a pale yellow dress, smiling up at her 32-year-old man, who has his arms around her.

"I love you ❤️ ," she captioned the pic.

The two have been linked for months and back in November 2020, King posted a solo photo of Devermont with his birthday cake, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SENNY!" She also shared several famous quotes she thought "embodied" her boyfriend, before adding, "We love you ❤️💯🌹❣️."

Devermont is the founder of Mr. Checkpoint, an online service that sends emails or texts to subscribers letting them know the location of DUI and driver's license checkpoints within a 30-mile radius of their address.

King filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, in May 2020 after 12 years of marriage and 15 years together. At the time, the actress had also filed a restraining order against her 45-year-old ex. She later withdrew the restraining order. King and Newman share 7-year-old James and 6-year-old Leo. They are currently in a custody battle for their two kids.