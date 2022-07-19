Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

Jak Knight's cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office tells ET that the comedian, producer and actor died on Thursday, July 14, from a gunshot wound to the head. Knight's manner of death was suicide.

Prior to this news, his family had confirmed Knight's passing but had not revealed what led to his death. He was 28.

The stand-up comedian made his mark in Hollywood at a young age. He had already made a name for himself in the stand-up circuit, and was an opener for the likes of Dave Chappelle. For five seasons, he voiced the character of DeVon in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. He was also a writer for the show.

Knight, whose Hollywood credits include as a writer for the ABC hit show Black-ish, had also recently co-created and starred in the Peacock comedy series Bust Down. He starred opposite Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. The comedy series was only in its first season, premiering back in March.

According to reports, Knight had also recently wrapped filming First Time Female Director, starring Chelsea Peretti, Amy Poehler and Megan Mullally.

Following his death, Peacock and Universal Television, which streamed and produced Bust Down, released a joint statement and called him "a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist." The statement added, "[W]e were all lucky to experience his greatness. Our hearts are with Jak's family, friends and community during this heartbreaking time."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.