James Corden Reflects on the Importance of Knowing 'When to Go Out On Top' (Exclusive)

James Corden admits that his decision to leave as host of The Late Late Show was "really hard" to make, but he stands by it and is proud of what the show has accomplished during his tenure.

The comic actor and host spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday at an FYC Event for the talk show in Hollywood, and he opened up about his recent announcement that he'd signed on to host for only one more year, and then would be departing the talk show.

"I just sort of felt like maybe we'd done enough? Maybe we'd done everything we wanted to do," Corden said, explaining the thought process behind his announced future exit. "When I took the job -- firstly, I didn't think we'd be on the air, like, six months later. Then as soon as it seemed like we'd be on for a little while, I was very very determined that the show wouldn't over stay it's welcome in any way and that we would always know when to leave. That we'd always know when to go out on top, because I think that's really important."

While he feels he's hit the mark with his timing, it didn't make the decision any less difficult.

"It was really hard, and, you know, there is family decisions and all the things like that. But I just couldn't shake that, maybe if I try and back myself somehow... There might be one more adventure, there might be one more journey that I might be capable of," Corden explained. "I will never find out if I stay in the safety of this, you know?"

Corden says he's "really excited" by the future, and that he also just feels lucky that he gets to go out on his own terms.

"Whoever gets to decide? Certainly not in this industry. Who ever gets to make their own decisions? Never," Corden shared. "And you'll never find out [what is waiting for you] unless you just take a run and jump."

"When I took the job, I remember saying to my friends, like, 'I'd rather regret doing something than not doing something.' That's the same way I feel now."

Corden said hosting the show has been "the best time of my life" and reflected on the way his life has changed since first taking his place behind the desk.

"I've made friendships that I'll have forever, I've changed immeasurably in the time that we've done this show," he said. "My family has become a family here in Los Angeles. I have an American daughter. This whole adventure has changed my life in a way that I could have never imagined."

He also had a reminder for fans who were disappointed about his impending departure: "We also have, like, 194 shows to go!"

"I am just excited for the next year of our show," he shared. "All I can tell you is that anybody who likes our show or may watch our show or may catch our show where ever they might -- our absolute intention is to spend the next 10 months going out with an absolute bang. We'd like to go out in the same manner that we came in."

After all the years he's done the show, there's still one celeb he's holding out hope to get to interview or, possibly, even ride with for an installment of "Carpool Karaoke" -- and that is obviously Beyonce.

When asked how he plans to convince her to come on, Corden laughed, and said, "I think it's up to her. I don't think anybody tells Beyonce what to do."

"But if she's watching, she knows where to find us," he added. "It would be amazing to do it. I'm certain it would be really good. I know it would, so we will see."

In the meantime, The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35am ET/PT on CBS.