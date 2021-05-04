Jamie Chung, Rege-Jean Page and More Stars Make Bold Style Statements for 2021 SAG Awards

For the first time in the show's history, this year's ceremony was a pre-taped affair -- completely virtual, with no host, and edited down to an hour-long broadcast.

That doesn't mean, however, that the A-list nominees didn't get all glammed up for their brief acceptance speeches, delivered over Zoom!

Despite the absence of a red carpet this year, there were plenty of red hot fashion statements delivered from stars' homes.

Jamie Chung looked stunning in a gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta gown. She took to Instagram to share four snapshots of the fiery look, while posing in front of a fire station, and explained the cultural, symbolic significance of her color choice.

"In some Asian cultures, the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Korean culture it symbolizes creation, passion and power," she wrote. "And so very grateful to be a part of LOVECRAFT! THANK YOU Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for letting me wear this gorgeous @oscardelarenta dress for the @sagawards."

Chung also made a subtle but powerful statement with her red clutch, which was inscribed with gold letters that read, "Stop Asian Hate," a call-to-action, raising awareness of the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence in the United States over the past year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington gave off "Mermaid vibes" as she lounged around her pool, looking absolutely flawless in a sapphire gown, embellished with Swarovski crystals, with matching swim cap, custom from Etro.

Washington shared a glimpse to Instagram, writing, "#SAGAwards are going swimmingly…"

Kaley Cuoco looked more than just pretty in pink as she posed next to her idyllic pool in a fabulous Prabal Gurung pink satin gown -- which she showed off in a beatiful snapshot she posted to Instagram on Sunday, ahead of the show.

"What an honor to be recognized alongside my amazing cast and crew @flightattendantonmax by @sagawards!" she wrote. "This dream has always been in the back of my mind , but for it to happen feels like I’m still in that dream . I’m truly humbled by this experience... my pink moment courtesy of @prabalgurung @louboutinworld @messikajewelry 💗 thank you dream team!!"

Nicole Kidman proved she exudes classic Hollywood grace and beauty whether it's on a red carpet or in a backyard as she stunned in a semi-sheer, embroidered Giorgio Armani gown.

Meanwhile, Rege-Jean Page gave off the same sort of effortless suave charm that made the Bridgerton star such a break-out star (and fan favorite suggestion for a future role as the next James Bond). The handsome star stunned in a dark Louis Vuitton tuxedo.

Matthew Brookes for Louis Vuitton

Check out all the other biggest looks and boldest styles from this year's SAG Awards in the gallery below!

