Jamie Foxx Gushes Over His Daughters' Accomplishments in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx is one proud girl dad! The 52-year-old actor gushed to ET's Kevin Frazier about how productive his two daughters, 26-year-old Corinne and 11-year-old Annalise, have been in quarantine.

Foxx says he has "like 15 people" in his house at the moment and is feeling blessed. "My daughter [Annalise] played her piano at 4 o' clock in the morning, 11 years old, and holding. That's what's been good is we have been able to connect like that," he said of how his family is keeping busy.

The Oscar winner further praised his youngest daughter for what she's learned while having all this free time at the house. "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," he mused. "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."

As for Foxx's eldest daughter, he is over-the-moon about Corinne being part of the Emmy-nominated special Live In Front of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times.

"You know how this business is and how people struggle with rearing their kids in this sort of tumultuous business. So, when you see your kids with a good thing and she got her head on her shoulders..." he told ET. "She did something fantastic that night when she was Live In Front of A Studio Audience to do Good Times."

Foxx is also pretty proud of his upcoming movie, Project Power. In the flick, also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Machine Gun Kelly and Dominique Fishback, a pill hits the streets of New Orleans that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes. It's up to a teenage dealer, a local cop (Foxx) and an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

"I think great art imitates life and vice versa," Foxx said of the Netflix film. "We did this movie two years ago, but we did not know we would be where we are right now in society. ... Dominque does a fantastic job, Joseph Gordon-Levitt does a fantastic job. I think we need a little fresh air. I think we need a little bit of entertainment, so hopefully people will check this out and not forget what we are dealing with, but just give us a moment to take an intermission and take a breath."

Project Power premieres Aug. 14 on Netflix.