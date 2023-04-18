Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized But Is 'Healing' Following Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx's health struggle continues. While the actor is improving following his undisclosed "medical complication" last week, he remains under professional care.

A source tells ET that the 55-year-old actor remains hospitalized six days after his daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

"He is healing," the source says. "He feels the love from everyone."

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on the post, and did not go into detail on what the "medical complication" the actor suffered was. ET reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

A source previously told ET Tuesday morning that Foxx "is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

One day before his hospitalization, the Oscar winner had been photographed on the set of his film Back in Action.

The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set because he was ill. Shortly thereafter, however, they got the call that Foxx would not be coming in. Filming was subsequently suspended for the day.

Foxx's co-star, Cameron Diaz, continues to film Back in Action amid Foxx's absence from the set. The actress was photographed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, shooting a scene alongside a stand-in actor for Foxx. ET has learned that production on Back in Action has been ongoing since Foxx's health scare last week. The film was always scheduled to wrap this week, and that is still the plan.

The Netflix action comedy is being directed by Seth Gordon, starring Foxx and Diaz alongside Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close. The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.