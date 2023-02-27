Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

Jamie Lee Curtis had a lot of love to give after taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role during Sunday's 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The actress won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Before taking the stage to the delight of the audience, Curtis grabbed her co-star, Michelle Yeoh, and planted a big kiss on her.

"I kissed her?, Did I really kiss her?" Curtis joked to ET's Denny Directo, backstage during the ceremony. "I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other. She's married. I met her husband in England, he's lovely. I also have a husband."

Curtis didn't just show her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star love prior to taking the stage. She also took a moment to praise her while accepting her speech, noting that Yeoh is the reason she signed on for the film.

The veteran actress was up against Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, and co-star Stephanie Hsu in the Supporting Actress category, and spoke about the bond she has built with each of the women over the course of promoting their respective films.

"I wanted to acknowledge that the women with me have become my friends and I didn't know that was gonna happen," she said in her speech. "I knew Stephanie of course, but I didn't know the rest of these women and we met over Zoom. We met in these panels and we met talking about each of our lives and our work. And I've become friends with them."

"Like Huang has a little baby, she had a baby right before making that movie. Angela came with her daughter, just beautiful, grown teenaged daughter, who I thought. 'Oh, can you imagine having Angela Bassett as my mother? As this force of beauty and strength in nature?' And Kerry Condon, we run at each other kind of like school girls. We've become friends and that is the nicest thing to take away and I'm telling you this is lovely and heavy."

Curtis continued on about sisterhood in the industry, noting, "But the truth of the matter is, for me in the season of shiny things and all of this tremendous amounts of attention, the nicest thing is that now I feel like I have girlfriends. There is a sisterhood for sure and on top of it of course, my cast who I love and who we've been with for three years together on this project."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jamie and the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast all took home the biggest award of the evening for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

In addition to her two major wins, fans loved Curtis' take on the nepo-baby conversation. Following her opening monologue -- where she gave a nod to her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh -- she dished to ET about taking the title with stride.

"I joke about it because it's the thing that people like to joke about," she told ET. "But the truth of the matter is, I've been doing this for a very long time and I've never worked for anybody I ever knew. I mean, no one. I've only worked with strangers and so the truth of the matter is obviously it was a help. Obviously I know a lot about show-off business. I'm not gonna pretend that there was no effect of having them as my parents but I'm 64 years old I've been an actress since I was 19."

Curtis also paid tribute to her parents with her style, wearing the ring her father gave her mother when they were married. "As I was dressing and putting on my beautiful jewelry from Kathy Waterman to accompany my outfit, there was this ring," she said. "And I don't wear it, I don't wear pinkie rings and it was the ring that my father married my mother with. And I just put it on because I thought I'd bring them with me and not for good luck just to have them be in the room."

Also this weekend, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Curtis at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards, where she dished on what props she may have taken from the Everything Everywhere All at Once set.

"I might have a pair of hotdog hands," she quipped before gushing further about the film and her castmates. "I love it. I'm 64 years old, I've been in this since I was 19 years old I'm on a red carpet with Ke Huy Quan talking about a movie about love and kindness."