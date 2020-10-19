Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'Zoey 101' Reunion: 'We're Back! Are You Ready?'

Jamie Lynn Spears will soon be teaming up again with her co-stars from Zoey 101. The actress and singer took to Instagram to cryptically tease a reunion.

After a day of posting uncaptioned pics of teal and purple pattern images that evoked the color scheme of the Nickelodeon series, Spears confirmed that the gang would be getting back together.

On Sunday, she shared a three-second motion graphic asking, "Are You Ready?" and reiterated in the caption, "WE’RE BACK! ARE YOU READY?!"

She also tagged her former co-stars, Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Chantel Jeffries and Chris Massey. Each, in turn, posted the same cryptic teaser.

The 29-year-old actress, who starred as the titular character Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon series, has not yet revealed the nature of the reunion. Some fans have speculated that a revival series could be in the works.

The Zoey 101 cast already reunited once this year when they all appeared together for a special sketch in the Nickelodeon reboot of All That!

ET spoke with Spears in May, while she was promoting her first acting gig in 12 years, Sweet Magnolias, where she talked about being back in front of the camera.

"It feels great. Why haven't I been doing this constantly?" Spears joked to ET. "I think life has a way of putting itself at the right place at the right time and this was it. This was the right place at the right time."

"I missed acting and I am just happy to be back and happy to see what is next and happy for everyone to get to meet [my character] Noreen because I love her," she added. "It's really special. I love it and I hope everyone else will too."

See more in the video below.