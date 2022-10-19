Jana Kramer Says Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

Jana Kramer is getting real about the continued fallout from her divorce. The country singer opens up about ex-husband Mike Caussin's alleged infidelities during the course of their marriage and the part of their split that she deems most unfair.

In a video preview for Wednesday's Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith opens the dialogue with: "Over time you found out he cheated with 13 women?"

Kramer responds, "More."

Becoming visibly emotional while fighting back tears, Kramer eventually breaks down.

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up in my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt," she says, beginning to cry.

"And that's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family,' " she continues.

Jana Kramer's Ex-Husband Cheated How Many Times? On an all new Red Table Talk, actress and country music star Jana Kramer reveals the devastating number of times her NFL star ex-husband cheated. Hear more from Jana this Wednesday. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, October 17, 2022

The former couple shares two children -- daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3. During their relationship, Kramer and Caussin had openly discussed his cheating and struggles with sex addiction.

In a 2019 interview with ABC News, Caussin said that the addiction "manifests in different ways for different people."

"It doesn't come from me wanting to have sex," he said, "it's me feeling a certain way and from my entire life looking back, I just used sex as kind of my escape." Caussin added that when he cheated, he told her, "We're honest with one another and said we haven't been perfect, let's be perfect for each other, or try to be."

The pair fought to rebuild their relationship, but ultimately ended things in 2021 after six years of marriage. Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in July of that year, three months after Kramer announced their split.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

Months later, Kramer opened up to ET about how she was healing from heartbreak.

"I wouldn't think it's broken. I would say it's pieced back together," Kramer said of her heart at the time. "And I think things can still be beautiful when you're pieced back together."

Added Kramer, "I've learned a lot and I'm still learning and I'm still growing and I'm still healing, but I'm definitely seeing the silver lining."