Jane Fonda Details Her Regrets as a Mother to Her Three Kids

Jane Fonda is getting real about her life, parenting, and what she sees as her shortcomings as a mother to her three adult children.

Recently, Fonda spoke with CNN's Chris Wallace and explained how she wishes she'd done things differently when it comes to being a mom to her children -- Vanessa Vadim, Mary Luana Williams and Troy Garity.

Fonda, 85, explained how, after battling cancer, she's not afraid of dying, but rather "getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets, when there's no time to do anything about it."

"I was not the kind of mother that I wish that I had been to my children," Fonda said, explaining that was one of the few regrets she has now. "I have great, great children. Talented. Smart."

"I just didn't know how to do it," Fonda added. "I have an organization in Georgia that deals with adolescents and I've studied parenting. I know what it's supposed to be now. I didn't know then. So I'm trying to show up now."

Fonda is the founder and champion of the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP), which she founded in 1995.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Fonda in January -- shortly after she announced that her cancer was in remission -- and she opened up about how she feels it's important to contemplate and reflect on mortality.

"I think about death a lot. I have for the last 30 years," she said. "I think that's a healthy thing to do. It's hard to live right if you don't think about death. It's a part of life."

"Other cultures aren't so afraid of thinking about death as we are," she added. "I spend a lot of time thinking about it and it's made my life a lot better. And when you get a cancer diagnosis, you think about it even more and you want to be sure you get the things done that you want to get done, so when the time comes you won't have a lot of regrets."