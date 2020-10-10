Jane Fonda Gets Candid About Her Sex Life at 82

Jane Fonda is getting real about her sex life at 82. The Hollywood icon's personal life was brought up during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, , while she was promoting her new book, What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action.

Tiffany Haddish, who was the guest host, began by complimenting Fonda on looking amazing in one of her latest magazine spreads, before she asked, "I need to know, because you look so good, are you still having sex? Are you having, like, crazy sex?"

Fonda, shaking her head and giving a thumbs down, replied, "No, no, zero."

"I don't have time. I'm old and I've had so much of it. I don't need it right now because I'm too busy!" she added.

The Grace and Frankie star continued by saying, "My favorite ex-husband Ted Turner, he always said, 'If you wait too long it grows over.' I think he's right."

"I couldn't have sex again even if I wanted to," she jokingly added.

Fonda was previously married to Turner from 1991 to 2001. She was also married to Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973.

During her conversation, Haddish also brought up Fonda regretting not sleeping with Marvin Gaye while married to Hayden. The 9 to 5 star had previously mentioned the anecdote in a New York Times profile last month.

"You a good woman," Haddish said, after Fonda explained that she couldn't have done that to her then-husband. "You a good woman and I probably would not have been so good. But I aspire to be like you, so I'm learning how to control myself."

Fonda then added that the comedian shouldn't "learn to control" herself when she's with her boyfriend, Common, to which Haddish replied, "Oh, no. I'm outta control! I'm outta control with him."

"If another man showed up," she continued, putting her hand up and adding, "I've got a man."

Fonda previously opened up to ET about her relationships and how she can't online date when you're a famous person. Hear what she said in the video below.