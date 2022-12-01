Jane Fonda Shares That Her Cancer Is in Remission

Jane Fonda has reason to celebrate. Ahead of her 85th birthday later this month, the Grace and Frankie star shared on her website that her cancer is in remission, a fact she called the "best birthday present ever."

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she wrote. "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

"I'm especially happy," Fonda wrote, "because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

Fonda continued her post by writing about her environmental activism, before concluding, "Thanks for sending good wishes my way. I wish everyone a joyful, healthy Holiday."

Fonda first revealed that she'd been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in September. "This is a very treatable cancer," she wrote at the time. "80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

She gave an update shortly thereafter, in which she wrote that her fans' "love and support mean the world to me," and noted that she felt "stronger than I have in years" after her first chemo treatment.

When ET spoke to Fonda in November, the actress revealed that she'd been "been traveling, campaigning for climate candidates" amid her cancer treatment.

As for what she hopes to do next, Fonda told ET, "[I want to] see my grandkids get old enough so I go out knowing they're gonna be OK. That would be important... My work on the climate is gonna be something I'll be doing till I drop."