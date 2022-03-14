Jane Fonda Teases Upcoming Tom Brady Movie, Jokes He Promised to Kiss Her (Exclusive)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will soon be sharing the screen once again, this time with NFL legend Tom Brady. According to Fonda, Brady himself made her a fairly enticing offer to sign onto the project.

Fonda and Tomlin came out together on Saturday for the Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles, and the pair spoke with ET about the upcoming project, 80 for Brady.

"Tom Brady called me and he invited himself over and he told me that if I'd do it, he'd kiss me," Fonda quipped. "And so I said, 'I'll do it.' And he kissed me!"

"You didn't tell me this," Tomlin exclaimed. "You're holding back!"

ET confirmed in February that Brady -- who just announced that he has decided not to retire, as he previously planned -- will produce and star in the football comedy, opposite Fonda and Tomlin, as well as Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fanatics who take a life-changing trip in 2017 to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Brady, play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

"It's cool, it's the two of us again," Fonda said of herself and Tomlin, who co-star on Netflix's Grace and Frankie "And then Rita Moreno and Sally Field, and Tom Brady's in it as well, and he's one of the producers. And it's really funny."

Reflecting on sharing scene together, Fonda said that she and Tomlin always have a great time -- even if it's a little hard for the director, Kyle Marvin, to keep them in line.

"A lot of fooling around. Yeah. The director always has a hard time getting us to stop talking to each other," Fonda shared.

"They do. It's true," Tomlin added. "What she says is the gospel."

As for their work with Homeboy Industries, both actresses have long been involved in the organization, which is dedicated to helping at-risk youth as well as the recently incarcerated, find employment and get access to education, legal services, mental health counseling and more.

"I've known about Homeboy Industries for more than 30 years when they first opened the Homeboy Bakery in Boyle Heights," Fonda shared. "But I decided several years ago that I wanted to become a board member because I wanted to understand, up close and personal, what it was that they do that transforms the lives of these women and men. And so, and we have been hosting for three or four years now. Co-hosting together."

"It's just, it's so wonderful to get to lend yourself. We're asked all the time to do things for all kinds of people and issues and organizations. And this organization is just... It's a living, palpable thing that you watch them transform, step-to-step, from welcoming anybody into their door that really needs help," Tomlin added.

Tomlin also praised the organization's operational motto, which she described at the "extravagance of tenderness."

"When you think of these gang members being treated tenderly, from the heart, and the feelings and everything else that the people at Homeboys have to offer, it's a wonderful thing. It's very uplifting, it's spiritual. It's worth humanity," she shared. "It makes you want to do something and help in any way you can."