Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Split Four Months After Son's Birth

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits. The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his split from Frumes, with whom he welcomed a son, Jason King Derulo, four months ago.

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," he tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

"Pls respect our privacy in this time," he added.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Following Derulo's tweet, Frumes posted a photo of her holding her son's hand on her Instagram Story.

"I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy," the 28-year-old model wrote alongside the pic.

Instagram / Jena Frumes

Just days before their split, Frumes posted a birthday tribute to Derulo, calling him "the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever." It has since been deleted.

When ET's Denny Directo spoke to Derulo in July, he said that he and Frumes were taking their relationship "one day at a time," after meeting in early 2020.

"Right now, we're just enjoying our life and enjoying our son," he said. "... "Jenna, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."