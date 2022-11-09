Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to.

Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.

When asked by he didn't bring the cute pig to the event, Momoa explained, "Oh, he's in Hawaii! He's a wild boar, so I couldn't bring him with me."

"I think it would've been pretty gnarly though," Momoa added with a smile.

The actor revealed that he'd recently adopted the boar after filming his latest movie, Slumberland, with the creature, and took him home after.

"My new friend LAU LAU. or MANAPUA. we haven’t decided yet. this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home," Momoa captioned of video of himself and his new boar buddy, which he posted to Instagram last week. "Wild and feral like his pops."

In Slumberland, Momoa stars as Flip, an eccentric outlaw in the world of dreams, where he helps guide a young orphan girl, Nemo (played by Marlow Barkley), through the bizarre and surreal titular Slumberland.

Nemo has a stuffed pig she holds dear, but when she enters the dreamworld of Slumberland, her stuffed pig turns into a real pig -- which was played by Momoa's new pet.

Looking back at the production Momoa recalled, "We just had a lot of fun, man."

"Marlow's just like, she's a handful! Yeah, she's so intelligent, fun, we had a great time," He added. "[The movie is] fun, man, I’m excited. Hopefully people will like it."

Slumberland debuts Nov. 18 on Netflix.