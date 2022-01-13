Jason Momoa Wraps 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Amid Split News With Lisa Bonet: Pic

Jason Momoa is closing several chapters of his life at the same time. The 42-year-old actor announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet on Wednesday in a joint statement, and on the same day, he wrapped filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The DC Comics film's director, James Wan, posted a photo from the film's set of Momoa with actor Patrick Wilson to mark the occasion.

"And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show," Wan captioned the pic of the two actors smiling. "I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all."

Momoa will reprise his role as the aquatic superhero, Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, in the film, which also stars Wilson, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.

While things were wrapping up on set, Momoa was also busy releasing a joint statement with Bonet after a 16-year romance.

Noting that they are "parting ways in marriage," the couple added that they were sharing the news, "So that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Momoa and Bonet share daughter Lola, 14, and son Wolf, 13. In their statement, they added that their devotion to their life and children is "unwavering."

"Teaching our Children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail," they concluded the post.

They met in the early 2000s and tied the knot in October 2017. For more on Momoa's life as a dad, watch the clip below: