Jason Oppenheim Reveals How He Met New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Following an emotional split from Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim said he didn't think he'd be ready for another relationship for at least another two to three years. So, you can imagine his surprise when he fell hard for Marie-Lou Nurk, while on vacation, no less.

The president and founder of The Oppenheim Group opened up to People and revealed how he and the Paris-based model met earlier this year. According to the Selling Sunset star, he was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother, Brett, when he first laid eyes on Marie-Lou.

Calling it a "total surprise," Oppenheim, 45, told the outlet that he was having dinner with friend and embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when he "just had to say hi." He said he was attracted to the fact that there was a sense of anonymity when it came to their first encounter.

"I liked that she hadn't seen the show, so she didn't really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell," Oppenheim says.

Oppenheim and Marie-Lou, 25, were later spotted kissing while in a shopping village in Mykonos.

A source tells ET, "Jason has been seeing Marie-Lou and trying to keep things private. He is happy and doing well."

Earlier this month, they made their red carpet debut at the Day Shift premiere, and it was there where Oppenheim teased she might have a role, albeit a small one, during season 6 of the hit Netflix show.

"I hope so. We're talking about it," Oppenheim said before egging the model along. "Yes, like a little scene," Marie-Lou added.

According to People, Oppenheim and Marie-Lou will soon jet off to Berlin and New York. She'll also spend a month with him in L.A. before they visit Australia.

The red carpet debut -- and intensifying talks about spending more time together -- comes some seven months after his emotional split from Stause. In December, the pair shared that they ended their relationship -- five months after making things Instagram official.

Interestingly enough, it was also in Mykonos where Oppenheim and Stause revealed on Selling Sunset that they were a couple. The relationship ended when Oppenheim ultimately realized he did not want to move forward with having children.

Oppenheim told People that the idea of having children is still not something that crosses his mind but he's open to marriage.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he says. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."