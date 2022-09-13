Jason Sudeikis Shares What His and Olivia Wilde's Kids Think of His Comedy

Jason Sudeikis was honored for his humor at the 2022 Emmys when he walked away with the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Ted Lasso, but there are two critics who don't think he's all that funny. The 46-year-old actor spoke to reporters backstage and shared what his and ex Olivia Wilde's 8-year-old son, Otis, and 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, think of his work.

When asked if his kids think he's as funny as the rest of the world, Sudeikis turned to his Ted Lasso castmates and asked, "Does anyone's kids think they're as funny?" Laughing, they all collectively agreed their children don't find them as humorous as the fans.

"No, I don't know, they have a lot of notes, and it's mostly about structure" Sudeikis quipped. "And length, believe it or not."

Ending his response, Sudeikis teased that he will one day bring Otis and Daisy with him to the awards show, saying, "You'd have to ask them, but they're not here ... yet."

The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series wasn't the only award Sudeikis took home on Monday night. When he and his castmates took the stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, Sudeikis made sure to give a shoutout to his kids.

"Thank you again so much," he said. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."

While Daisy and Otis may not be Ted Lasso fans just yet, millions around the world are, leaving fans wanting more after each season. While it was initially said in June by Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, that season three of the show would be the end, Sudeikis said on Monday that there's a possibility of a season four.

"I don't know," Sudeikis said after attempting to avoid the question by joking with the reporter who asked about another season. "The response to the show has been overwhelming, we have a tremendous group of writers, we have a tremendous group of actors, we have tremendous people in post-production, pre-production, all of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility."

"And so I couldn't say yes or no," he continued, noting how fortunate the show has been to receive such a good response. "As far as season four, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer, because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Sudeikis previously echoed similar sentiments while talking to ET last October. "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks that you can’t look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," Sudeikis explained at the time. "We can’t worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

"We got to take it one game at a time," he added. "As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you're trying to deal with what’s right in front of you."