Jason Tartick Shares How Kaitlyn Bristowe's Sex Reveal Led Him to Quit His Job

Kaitlyn Bristowe's intimate reveal led to a career change for her fiancé. In an interview with Page Six, Jason Tartick recalled the 2019 "ultimatum" he received from his boss after Bristowe recounted a steamy story on her Off The Vine podcast.

"Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up, which was this fully clothed, intimate moment," Tartick, who used to work as a banker, said. "It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank."

"My boss said, 'No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing,'" he continued. "And so as a result of that, I [left]."

The former Bachelorette's podcast recollection of her and Tartick's first "hot and heavy" moment included some NSFW details about the encounter.

"I was on my period. This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore," Bristowe said on the podcast, per the outlet. "So I was like, 'Yo, let’s just dry hump.' So we did. Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed... In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yeah, it was good."

The couple first began dating in 2019, and Tartick popped the question in May 2021.

When ET spoke to Bristowe in January, she revealed that she and Tartick plan to tie the knot later this year.

"We think we are going to do it in Nashville. October of 2022," Bristowe told ET of her upcoming nuptials. "I wanted small always, but Jason's convinced me to go big. But then, 'Mr. Finance' Jason was like, budgeting, and he's like, 'Maybe we go smaller?'"

