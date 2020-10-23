JAY-Z Is Launching His Own Line of Cannabis

JAY-Z continues to expand his empire. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur announced on Friday that he is launching his first cannabis brand, Monogram.

The 50-year-old mogul also gave fans the first look at the line, which "seeks to redefine what cannabis means to consumers today" through "careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality."

The news comes a year after JAY-Z teamed up with the California-based cannabis company Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist. Monogram was born out of his partnership with Caliva. It is unknown where the product will be available, if in dispensaries nationwide or only in California. However, per the press release, the brand will also launch "through a best in class e-commerce platform dedicated exclusively to its singular product line."

Other business endeavors that JAY-Z has created include the streaming service Tidal, as well as his entertainment company Roc Nation. He also has partnerships with liquor brands like Armand de Brignac and D'Usse.

Additionally, to help announce Monogram, the rapper released a new Tidal playlist, "Monogram: Sounds From the Grow Room."

JAY-Z isn't the only hip-hop artist to launch his own cannabis line. Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa also have their own strains.

