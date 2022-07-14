JAY-Z on How Fatherhood Changed His Approach to His Career

When it comes to his empire state of mind, JAY-Z puts family first.

It's no secret the 52-year-old mogul has made a name for himself both in music and in business. With 24 GRAMMYs under his belt and a diverse business portfolio spanning from his streaming service, Tidal, to his 40/40 Club franchise, the star's resume is packed. But, after welcoming three children -- daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Sir and Rumi, 5 -- with his ultra-famous other half, Beyoncé, JAY-Z's outlook on how he spends his time has shifted. During a new sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, the performer explains how becoming a father impacted his approach to his career.

"Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control, is how you spend your time," he tells Hart. "You're reckless with your time before. You're just all over the place and then you have to... What are you leaving your house for? Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world. So what are you going to spend that time on? That changed a lot. That changed practically everything."

It's a struggle Beyoncé also addressed in her Homecoming film as she chronicled the process of preparing for her 2018 Coachella performances less than a year after giving birth to the couple's twins.

"My mind wanted to be with my children," she said of that time. "What people don’t see is the sacrifice. I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies and the days I could, I would bring the children."

Hart to Heart is streaming now on Peacock.