JAY-Z Reveals Why He Learned How to Swim After Daughter Blue Ivy Was Born

JAY-Z is opening up about how fatherhood changed him. During his appearance on the first episode of the latest season of LeBron James' The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rapper revealed he learned to swim following daughter Blue Ivy's birth in 2012.

In addition to 9-year-old Blue, JAY and Beyonce are parents to 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper offered learning to swim as an example when asked by WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike about what it's like being a father to daughters.

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he shared. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

The GRAMMY winner's relationship with Blue has evolved throughout the years -- to the point where his achievements are no big deal to the 9-year-old.

While discussing his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination in February, JAY-Z said Blue seemingly couldn't have cared less.

"I got the announcement [about the Hall of Fame], I was taking Blue to school, I was like, 'This ain't no celebration,'" he joked. "She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss I'm in the Hall of Fame!' She's like 'Bye, Dad.''

Blue is an accomplished musician herself, after having won her first GRAMMY for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" earlier this year. But in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, JAY said he'd be just fine if his kids didn't want to pursue a career in music.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said. "Not 'Here's this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"

"What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he continued. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

