Jazmine Sullivan Celebrates 'Heaux Tales' GRAMMY Wins: 'It's a Haven for Black Women' (Exclusive)

After earning 15 nominations over her 19-year career, Jazmine Sullivan has won not one GRAMMY Award but two! The Heaux Tales singer won her first-ever gramophones at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and she's calling it a win for the Black women who found solace in her critically acclaimed EP.

The 34-year-old singer won Best R&B Performance for her single, "Pick Up Your Feelings," during the pre-telecast. When she was announced as the winner of Best R&B Album during the premiere ceremony, she was so shocked that she didn't realize she'd won.

"I thought they said H.E.R," she admitted to ET's Kevin Frazier. "I heard an H, and I was like, 'Oh, they said H.E.R.' And my manger was like, 'That’s you, that’s you!' It was amazing. I’m so happy right now."

"I can’t even explain it. I can’t explain it, but I know it feels very special with this project," Sullivan shared when asked how it felt to win. "It's so much bigger than just me, it’s a haven for Black women to tell their stories and that's what we did in the project, that's what we did on Instagram. Every time I see women on tour, we just come together, we laugh, we love and work together."

Sullivan released Heaux Tales in January 2021, her first release since 2015's critically acclaimed Reality Show. The 14-track EP -- thought of as a concept album by some -- includes six spoken-word interludes and features with artists such as H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Anderson .Paak. The project spans a broad range of themes examined from a Black woman's perspective, such as feminism, sexuality, classism, and body-shaming. The deluxe edition titled Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe, was released on Feb. 11 and has 10 extra entries, including an interlude from Insecure's Issa Rae.

The project earned widespread critical acclaim and quickly became Sullivan's most successful work yet, a reaction that she is incredibly proud of.

"It's beautiful. Like I said, [it's like] having a safe place to come where you're not being exploited but you can share your stories and tell it in its entirety," she said. "It’s a beautiful thing and that’s what I’m most proud of."

"I’m just super grateful that I'm able to do my thing and not change for the industry and finally get recognition," Sullivan added.