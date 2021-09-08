Jed and Katey Duggar Announce Pregnancy With COVID-19 Joke, Receive Backlash

Another member of the Duggar family is expecting a baby, and the announcement of the exciting news has raised some eyebrows. Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey, took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves kissing and holding up a sign that reads, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22."

But it was Jed's caption that received some backlash.

"She tested positive, but not for COVID. 😉," wrote the former reality star, who tied the knot with Katey in April.

Among the congratulatory comments were several people who were displeased with the announcement that seemingly made light of the pandemic.

"Congratulations on your bundle of joy. On the other hand you might want to change the caption, not very sensitive to the time. You know, since millions are dying," one person wrote.

Another added, "Sad you need to mock millions of dead people to make an announcement. I am sure you could have found a happy way to celebrate without making a joke out of millions of dead people."

The couple also shared a YouTube video of themselves holding up the sign with the same message and Jed's caption, but disabled the comments on the post.

Blogger Katie Joy, the host of the YouTube series Without a Crystal Ball, posted about the couple's announcement and their YouTube video.

"Even though a lot of people have made similar announcements like this - I find it so insensitive," Joy wrote. "Arkansas is facing some of the worst with COVID right now due to low vaccination rates."