Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill Recreate Iconic 'Jurassic Park' Scene as They Film 'Jurassic World': Watch

Life finds a way! Jurassic Park fans are already looking forward to seeing the iconic 1993 film's original cast -- Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill -- reunite for the upcoming film Jurassic World: Dominion. And now they've treated fans to an epic recreation of one of the first film's classic scenes.

In the clip Goldblum reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm while Neill steps in to play Dern's role as Dr. Ellie Sattler. In the scene, Dr. Malcolm explains to Dr. Sattler chaos theory by placing water droplets on her hand and watching them slide off.

"Your skin is so soft and his hair is so, I wouldn't say imperfect," Goldblum quipped of Neill.

"I don't know if I'm scared or excited," Neill replies.

"I think maybe a little of both, that's the perfect combination," Goldblum jokes.

Dern then walks in wearing a mask and joking, "I've seen this before!"

"This has never happened to me before. I promise this is a brand new experience," Neill says.

"It happened to me!" Dern says. "Watch it back."

The clip was a special gift to fans after Goldblum teamed up with HeadCount.Org to encourage people to register to vote and check their registration status. After more than 1,000 people engaged with the site through Goldblum's link, he delivered the iconic scene as a treat.

"That was fast! We’ve already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the 'Chaos Theory' scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern!" Goldblum captioned the clip. "AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment... #GoodToVote 🙏🏼🦖🇺🇸😎."

The three co-stars previously shared a photo together wearing masks and encouraging fans to vote for National Voter Registration Day in September.

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first major film projects that has gone back to shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET spoke with Goldblum back in July about the extensive safety protocols for the cast and crew.

"They gave us 109 pages [of safety protocol]. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum explained. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

