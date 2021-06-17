Jeffree Star Talks Kanye West Rumors and Reveals Why He's Permanently Moving to Wyoming (Exclusive)

Jeffree Star got a kick out of those wild rumors that he had an affair with Kanye West prior to the rapper's split from Kim Kardashian West. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 35-year-old YouTube superstar at his offices in Chatsworth, California, on Wednesday, and he addressed the rumors that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

The rumors began when a TikTok user claimed, "Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for awhile." In January, Star denied the rumors in a YouTube video. Star told ET that he believes the rumors originated because he and 44-year-old West both previously lived in the same neighborhood -- Hidden Hills in California -- and then moved to Wyoming around the same time.

"I thought it was hilarious," Star says. "I love rumors. I think they're funny, but some girl on TikTok made it up and it went viral before I even knew."

Star said his mother is actually the one who alerted him to the headline-making social media claims.

"So, I'm waking up in bed in Wyoming like, 'Huh?' And I didn't even see," he recalls. "We all have our daily routines. I wake up, my new thing is for the last year and a half, I don't wake up and immediately grab my phone. I think that's a behavior that I had to stop. I wake up, I enjoy the weather. I take my dogs out. I do a little exercise and then I hop on. So, I didn't even get to go to Twitter or Instagram. I just saw my mom going, 'What the hell is this?' ... She's like, 'Are you not telling me something?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And I clicked it and I was like, 'Oh, got it.' So, it was hilarious."

Star said that he and West have no relationship with one another and joked that he isn't his type.

"I know it sounds fun, but I prefer taller rappers and that's that," he cracks. "That's on that. Look how tall I am. I can't."

Star said that even now, although he and West both have properties in Wyoming, they don't run into each other since they live six hours away from one another. Star did say he was open to working with him.

"Listen, we don't have to collab sexually, but if we want to collab with Yeezys, you know my address," he says.

Star also talked to ET about his surprising decision to relocate to Wyoming.

"I think that in the last seven years I've lived 10 lives," he notes. "I've had the craziest, wildest career so far and I really was seeking peace and quiet. ... I love California so much ... but I think for me, I needed to wake up in a different environment finally. So, to wake up with all different four seasons and snow and there will be 50 deer just in my backyard chilling just in the morning ... I love that life. I love it and I really didn't think I would love it. I'm so obsessed with it. "

"I'm very high fashion, a little mannequin, but I think that underneath it all, I really love outdoor stuff," he adds. "I love camping and I love just sitting by the river and chilling. "

The beauty guru said moving to Wyoming got him out of a creative rut he was experiencing in L.A, and he's now more focused than ever.

"So, I was going through a creative rut and I actually have never told anyone that before," he shares. "Last year, I went through a little creative slump for the first time in seven years and I was like, 'Whoa, this is crazy.' And there was just so much happening. I think that my brain just went, 'What's next?'"

"And that re-sparked everything and I got to just reset my brain and then we've already created everything up until 2023," he continues. "So, I'm on a streak right now. I'm on a creative streak. ... I know it may be hard to believe, but I'm really focused."

Meanwhile, Jeffree Star Cosmetics is partnering with TheOD Foundation for Pride Month to support currently and formerly incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as those serving alternate forms of criminal supervision. Jeffree Star Cosmetics will donate a portion of all sales from the upcoming Rainbow Collection to TheOD Foundation, along with a $25,000 pledge to kick off the collaboration.

"I love what they stand for and the work that they're doing was something that I'm really in line with," Star said of TheOD Foundation, which provides counseling and emotional support to currently and formerly incarcerated LGBTQ individuals and works to raise awareness to the discrimination and abuse that members of the LGBTQ community are subjected to in prison and within the criminal justice system. "People who are currently incarcerated and people who have left and got out and there's not a lot of help for them. They may be lost. They don't know where to go. They need mental help and TheOD Foundation is providing all of that. I think it's absolutely amazing. I think that with a lot of prison documentaries, you see glimpses of the LGBTQ community and stuff like that, but no one has ever really given you the real story."