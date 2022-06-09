Jen Shah Says She Seriously Considered Adding Kim Kardashian to Legal Team in Impending Federal Fraud Trial

Jen Shah is opening up about her legal troubles and addressing her previous comments about wanting to bring Kim Kardashian onto her legal team.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently sat down for a tearful, two-part interview with the YouTube series Up and Adam, and spoke with host Adam Newell about her drive to fight the charges against her.

"I'm fighting for my freedom," Shah, 48, shared in the emotional interview. "I'm innocent. I'm not guilty of any of these charges that I've been accused of. I'm innocent."

Shah is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running telemarketing scam. The reality star pleaded not guilty in April.

"To me, this is the only option for me, is to fight, to show everybody out there, who was so quick to jump on the bandwagon and make assumptions, that you know what? I'm innocent," she added. "You fight to vindicate your name, and your family's name. I'm fighting for my family."

To this end, Shah said she wasn't joking when she said she wanted Kardashian -- a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform and the Innocent Project -- to be a part of her legal team.

"I was being very serious when I mentioned Kim Kardashian, because I respect Kim Kardashian for the work that she has done. I am grateful for the work she has done for the Black people that have been wrongly accused, that have been imprisoned, that she has fought for, that she has lobbied for, that she has gone to the White House to fight with, alongside their family, to get people out," Shah shared. "These are people that should never be there. She took time to do that, and I respect that. I look up to her for that."

Shah also said she knows how hard Kardashian has been working to pursue her legal passion, and respects her hard work.

"I supported my husband through law school. I saw how grueling that is. I know what it's like to watch somebody prepare for the bar exam, you know?" she explained. "And I believe she did it to further help people and be on the right side of justice, and I admire that."

That being said, Shah noted that, even without Kardashian on board, she has "the utmost faith in my legal team right now."

Ultimately, Shah said she feels that her determination to prove her innocence will pay off.

"If you do the right thing, then eventually the right thing is going to happen and you will be blessed, and I don't know why I'm going through this or my family's going through this, but I don't question a lot. I don't question God's plan," she said. "There is a reason for this and I just feel like I need to set an example for others, that you fight. You fight your a** off for your freedom."

