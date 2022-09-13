Jenelle Evans Returns to 'Teen Mom' Franchise, Comes Face-to-Face With Her Replacement Jade Cline

The 30-year-old mother of three attended fellow Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus' party celebrating her defamation lawsuit win against co-star Kailyn Lowry and surprisingly the appearance was drama-free.

The tension surrounding Jenelle's appearance at the party mostly involved Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline, who replaced Jenelle on the reality show after she was fired.

Jenelle was fired in 2019 after an incident involving her husband, David Eason, allegedly shooting the family's dog, Nugget. David had been fired from the franchise in 2018 after posting a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets.

"I don't know about Jenelle coming, like, am I going to be super nice to this girl just for her to go online the next day and talk s**t about me?" Jade asks her friend while getting ready for the party.

Jade calls the tension over replacing Jenelle "this awkward thing," saying she's worried about getting sucked into the former MTV star's drama.

"I feel bad, something happened with David or something, I don't know, it's like you want to be there for people, but at the same time, I don't want to get bit in the a** for people who go and turn around and talk s**t," Jade says. "I feel like there's been people I've been way too nice to and then I look back and I go, 'I should have never have done that.'"

When Jenelle arrives, Jade helps her get ready for the party, straightening her hair. Jenelle doesn't seem to be concerned with confiding in Jade and Briana about her marital issues with David, specifically citing his lack of employment as causing a problem in their marriage.

"Me and David, we haven't been getting along lately, but it's just on and off. It's just the fact that, everyone knows he doesn't have a job, and I'm sitting here providing for everyone for years," Jenelle explains. "And it's still the same way. I'm so fed up. I've been giving him the cold shoulder, not really talking to him."

She adds that the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, is "with me 24/7," saying, "I've been telling David, 'I need a break.'"

Jenelle then decides to address the elephant in the room, saying, "A lot of people have asked me, 'What do you think about Jade? What do you think about Jade?' And I'm like, 'I don't have nothing against Jade.' I'm like, 'If Jade doesn't say s**t about me, then I don't have s**t to say about her.'"

The girls seem to put their differences behind them, dancing the night away. The next morning, Jenelle tells Briana, "All your friends are awesome, and Jade's really cool too."

Jade later talks about Jenelle to her friend, saying, "Regardless of what her feelings are toward me joining, that was so long ago that if she's still holding any kind of grudge or animosity, that's something that's going to be heavy on her heart and her mind. That doesn't hold any reflection to how I feel."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.