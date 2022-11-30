Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did Not Wear Underwear to Dinner With King Charles

Jenna Bush Hager reiterated her anti-underwear stance this week, revealing that she continued her commitment to going commando even when dining with King Charles in September.

Fans first learned that Hager didn't like to wear underwear earlier this month when her Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, told the audience she'd learned of the habit after sharing a dressing room with Hager. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette," Hager said to defend herself at the time. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

The two women then appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, where Cohen asked if she made an exception for her dinner with then-Prince Charles the night before Queen Elizabeth II died.

Hager shook her head no. "It was a beautiful tight dress," she said. "It would have shown!"

Jenna Bush Hager recalls having dinner with King Charles the night before he became monarch.@JennaBushHager #WWHL pic.twitter.com/I5PxaDoz62 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 30, 2022

Hager had been in England to interview Camilla, now Queen Consort, in connection with her joint selection for their book clubs. The night before the interview, Camilla's flight had been delayed, so Hager and her husband, Henry, dined with Charles without her.

"It was a lovely meal," Hager told Today audiences shortly after. "He first said, 'My darling wife is so sad' and I just love -- I said to Henry, who was there, I said, 'Will you call me your darling wife from now on?'" she described. "He said, 'She can't wait to sit down with you tomorrow.'"

They did not know that tomorrow would bring the loss of a world-famous monarch -- and mark the end of the longest reign in British history.

"I think it was a surprise," Hager said of the queen's death. "We had a wonderful evening filled with conversation. It felt joyful."

This week with Cohen, Hager delved more into the details of the evening, saying the group dressed in black tie, with many of the men in kilts, and dined on traditional Scottish fish dishes.

"We had a normal conversation, as much as you can with a future king," she said.