Jenna Jameson Returns Home From Hospital But Is 'Still in a Wheelchair'

Jenna Jameson’s health is making progress. In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, the model shared that she has returned home after a month-long stay in the hospital. The 47-year-old revealed that the doctors are still running tests, but it’s a possibility that there is something going on with her femoral nerve, causing weakness in her leg.

"I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs,” she told the camera. “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."

Reassuring her followers that things are OK, Jameson panned the camera down to her leg, where she explained that she has mobility in her left leg although there was a lot of weakness in her quads.

“My quad strength is really, really, really weak, and as you can see, I have some atrophy happening,” she added.

Before signing off, Jameson told her followers not to be alarmed by her already skinny legs. "My legs are incredibly skinny,” she said, laughing. “But don't get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny.”

She continued, "So don't judge me. We will be back to the best soon!"

Earlier this month, the former adult film star shared a video update from the hospital promising her fans that she would be out soon. "Hey, you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing OK and I'll be out soon," Jameson said with a kiss to the camera.

Prior to the update, her partner, Lior Bitton, shared that she was in the hospital. Initially, doctors suspected that it was Guillain-Barré syndrome. However, it was confirmed that was not the diagnosis.

“It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré,” Bitton said in January. “Have a happy holiday. We’ll keep you posted soon.”