Jennifer Aniston Gives Behind the Scenes Look at 'Murder Mystery 2' With Adam Sandler

The dynamic duo is back for another case! Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shared a behind the scenes look at their upcoming sequel, Murder Mystery 2. The actors are seen posing together with Sandler, 55, wrapping his arm around Aniston, 52, as the stunning ocean is seen behind them.

The second slide in the post is a video of the cast and crew on a beachy Hawaiian location, as Sandler gives the camera a peace sign.

"Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2," the joint caption reads. Famous friends like Jennifer Garner, Juliette Lewis, Noah Schnapp, as well as Luis Gerardo Méndez, who co-starred in the first film, left supporting and fun comments. Jodie Turner-Smith, who joins the sequel's cast, also commented.

Murder Mystery first came out in 2019 and followed Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey, who found themselves wrapped up in an international incident while on their long-overdue honeymoon.

While not much is known about the sequel, Variety reported in January that the second movie will see the duo "get embroiled in another international caper." The magazine also announced that aside from Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have joined the cast.

This marks Aniston and Sandler's third film together. Their first was the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It. The actors chatted with ET about reuniting on the screen after so many years, while promoting Murder Mystery. Hear what they shared in the video above.