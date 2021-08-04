Jennifer Aniston Gives Herself a New Nickname After Dressing Like Harry Styles

It's hard to say who wore it best when it's between Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston!

For the September issue of InStyle magazine, the 52-year-old actress poses in a '70s-style brown, white and burnt orange printed Gucci suit that was already modeled by Styles.

The 27-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer wore the same look in May to the Brit Awards in London, England, and paired it with a chic handbag.

Harry Styles attends the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Aniston was thrilled to be sporting the same outfit as the One Direction musician, and shared side-by-side photos of them both in their Gucci ensembles.

"Just call me Harriet Styles" she quipped in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Instagram

She also noted in another post that this isn't the first time the two stars have matched. Styles once wore the same T-shirt that Aniston sported on an episode of Friends.

Instagram

While the actress has become a fan favorite on Instagram, she has over 37 million followers, with posts such as these, she tells InStyle that she has no desire to join TikTok. That being said, she is aware of her TikTok doppelganger.

"A friend sent that to me. I watched it, and it freaked me out," she admits. "She's not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, 'I look just like you,' she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, 'Thanks?' And other times it's, 'Wow, thank you.'"

