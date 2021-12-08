Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Ex Justin Theroux for 'Facts of Life' Taping in Sweet Shot

Ann Dowd is one lucky lady! The 65-year-old actress found herself in the middle of a sweet group hug with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux on Tuesday night.

Theroux captured the moment on his Instagram Stories, showing the cute pic of his ex-wife, Aniston, and Dowd all wrapped up in a smiling hug.

"Anne-Sandwich," he captioned the shot.

Theroux went on to share more pics with Dowd calling her a "National treasure."

The amicable exes reunited for a special event on Tuesday. Theroux served as a producer for ABC's Facts of Life live show, which featured Aniston in the role of Blair.

Aniston also posted photos to her Instagram from the live event, writing, "One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel. 🙌🏼❤️ #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience."

Prior to the show airing, Aniston told ET, "First of all, love The Facts of Life, wanted to be in The Facts of Life. I wanted to go to a boarding school. I wanted a Mrs. Garrett, and I wanted all of those girlfriends, and now I get to have them!"

Aniston and Theroux have been very supportive of one another since their 2018 split. Back in August, Aniston honored Theroux's birthday on social media, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT. Truly one a kind. LOVE YOU!"