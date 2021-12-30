Jennifer Garner 'Almost Lit the Kitchen on Fire' While Making Beef Bourguignon With Cognac

Jennifer Garner doubled the recipe to one of her favorite holiday dishes and almost turned double the fun into double the trouble!

It all went down in her latest Instagram episode of Pretend Cooking Show, where she welcomes fans into her kitchen as she whips up some of her favorite meals. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress shared that she nearly had a mishap while making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon from the famous chef and Food Network star's cookbook, Barefoot in Paris.

Garner said she didn't know when she started making Garten's dish but "it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed." Perhaps her love for this dish is why Garner decided to double the recipe, and therein lies the problem, because that also meant doubling a key ingredient -- cognac.

Garner admitted to hitting a few speed bumps along the way -- like with the unnecessary flour and dicing garlic "all wrong" -- but the big kicker came when it was time to pour half a cup of cognac. To be fair, Garner did preface it by saying, "Remember, we are doubling this recipe. I don't know if we need all of this."

The result? A towering flame that reached Garner's oven hood! Garner was in utter shock after seeing it all go down. In her caption to the video, Garner wrote, "Ina would never 😬!"

Garner went on to offer "a thousand pardons" before dishing one last piece of advice: "Don't. Double. The. Cognac!" She also turned to the camera and said, "Can you believe that just happened! That was wild!"

In the end, there was no need for any fire extinguishers. The dish looked exquisite, and Garner was certainly pleased with the outcome, because the four-minute episode ends with Garner looking into the camera while smiling and dancing after taking a spoonful of the popular beef stew.

Garner's love for food and cooking shows is well known. She told ET about it back in 2019, and also mentioned how she messes up 50 percent of what she cooks. So, this near mishap should come as no surprise.

No word if Ina Garten also got a kick out of all this.