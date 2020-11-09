Jennifer Garner Claps Back at Commenter Asking If She's Pregnant

Jennifer Garner is shutting down pregnancy speculation. On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress shared a video to Instagram of herself introducing some animals on her family's farm, but it wasn't the cows in the clip that caught her follower's attention.

One person took to the comments section to ask Garner, who was wearing a striped T-shirt and denim overalls, if she was pregnant. Garner responded to the comment, firmly denying that she is not now, or will ever be again, with child.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," Garner wrote of her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, that she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

"We can lay that pupper to rest," she continued. "Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Garner added laughing, pizza, taco, doughnut, chocolate and wine emojis to her comment.

While one commenter questioned Garner's pregnancy status, the actress' pal, Reese Witherspoon, instead complimented her cute look.

"You, in those overalls, made my day!" Witherspoon gushed.

Natalie Portman also noted that Garner looked "so gorgeous," while Robin Roberts praised her for looking "right at home" on the farm.

