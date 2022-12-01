Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner

One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together.

The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served as her birthday celebration as well.

Violet, who also turned 17 on Thursday, sparkled in a black gown covered in a pattern of shining black hearts.

Jennifer twinned with her daughter, rocking a gorgeous black Ralph Lauren gown, and the pair walked into the chic event smiling and holding hands.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer -- who shares Violent with ex-husband Ben Affleck -- wasn't the only celeb at the state dinner who brought their child along for the unique experience. Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought along her own tuxedo-clad son, 25-year-old Charlie Hall.

Additional attendees of note included Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

This marked the first state dinner to be held during President' Joe Biden's time in office.