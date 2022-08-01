Jennifer Garner Shares Unfiltered Advice About Injecting Your Face

Jennifer Garner is getting real about getting cosmetic work done. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the famed actress was asked about beauty advice, and her response was far more than skin deep.

"My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," Garner tells the publication.

The 13 Going on 30 actress explained how being overly analytical of your physical appearance can be detrimental, saying, "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

Garner went on to address how cosmetic procedures, whether it be Botox, dermal fillers or reconstructive surgery, have become commonplace in society -- noting those electing to undergo incisions are younger than in the past.

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," the actress warns. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

Garner, who is 50 years old and has spent the last two decades in the public eye, explained that there's mounting pressure for women to conceal any indication of aging.

"Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout," she explains.

This past February, Garner spoke with ET at the premiere of her film, The Adam Project, where she discussed coming of age and joked that she "would have a lot" to chat with her younger self about. "I would just tell her to grab hold of every opportunity and moment," she said. "I would tell her it's going to be OK. Just keep forging ahead."